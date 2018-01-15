New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Registration for admission to the Delhi University's 2018-19 academic session is expected to begin in April, with the varsity mulling to cut short the duration of its admission process this time.

Maharaj K Pandit, who heads a 47-member DU admissions committee, today said the panel was planning to take a slew of measures to curtail the time taken during the admission process.

The DU admission process traditionally extends from four to five months.

Speaking to reporters after the panel's first meeting for the 2018-19 academic year here, Pandit announced that the DU registrations would begin from first week of April and that "unrealistic cut-offs" consumed time.

"It has been observed that till three or four cut-off lists are out, seats are not filled in some colleges mainly due to unrealistic cut-offs. We are thinking to hold orientation programmes to help principals understand this," he said.

The panel has also decided to set up a committee to look into the viability of conducting online counselling so that the seats are automatically allocated online without any dependence on the principals of around 63 DU colleges.

"The committee will suggest ways to allocate seats to students through a centralised system without the dependence of principals in order to save time," Pandit said.

The panel also set up two more committees to explore the possibility of holding online admission tests for undergraduate courses and to decide merit-based admissions in postgraduate courses. PTI CPB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.