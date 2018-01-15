New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi University Student's Union (DUSU) today set up a Gender Sensitisation Cell to address long standing issues of gender discrimination in the varsity.

The cell aims to represent students who undergo discrimination and harassment, and provide legal aid and advice to them, DUSU president Rocky Tuseed said in a statement.

"It will also hold awareness sessions in order to create safe and healthy environment in the university for all genders, particularly women and transgenders. The university is for everyone and female students are as safe as everyone else," he said.

The cell will have the DUSU president as its chairman, a convener and two co-conveners.

Convener Narayani Anand said, "Women and transgender students make up an indispensable part of the Delhi University and we're going to make sure that sexual harassment and gender discrimination are taken very seriously." PTI CPB ANB .

