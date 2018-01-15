Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Thiruvallur DFA blanked DBYC, Kochi, 3-0 in a first round match of the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran All-India football tournament-2018 here today.

Karthik put the Thiruvallur team ahead with a strike in the 40th minute.

Maruthu increased the tally in the 85th minute while Ragu made it 3-nil in the 90th minute to make it a comprehensive win. PTI SS RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.