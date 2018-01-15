New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) today announced its budget worth Rs 3935.91 crore for 2018-19 with enhanced focus on education and smart governance.

Introduction of a student exchange programme with northeastern states, introduction of Management Automation Systems in NDMC and Navyug schools, setting up of language labs and digital libraries are among the items listed on the budget in the education sector.

Development of five NDMC schools on Lodhi Road into schools of excellence, conducting quality assessment of Navyug schools and setting up of teachers resource centre are among the other items listed in the budget in the sector.

"The total receipts of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2018-19 are Rs 3935.91 crore against Rs 3677.24 crore provided in Revised Estimate (RE) 2017-18. The actual receipts in 2016-17 were Rs 3465.20 crore," NDMC Chairmam Naresh Kumar said while presenting the budget.

"I'm of the view that in public service, electronic (e) and mobile (m) governance are one of the most efficient and effective tools to improve municipal delivery system to the next level and to solve the problems being faced by the citizens," he added.

The goals set up for e-governance and m-governance, include rendering municipal services and grievance redressal through mobile application, mobile e-challaning, geo-tagging of Public Toilet Units, development of software for municipal housing allotment, online road cutting permission system, online applications for electricity and water connections and online mutation of properties.

The Smart City project continues to extract a major portion of the civic body's budget for the third consecutive year.

Various initiatives planned under the Smart City project by the NDMC include setting up of solar trees, smart roads and smart parking systems, smart bus queue shelters and smart public toilet units, among others. PTI GJS AAR .

