probing matter New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal today alleged that a minor girl was allegedly sexually exploited and kept in a "terrible condition" by her 55-year-old employer in southeast Delhi's Jangpura, even as police said they were probing the matter.

In a statement, the women's panel claimed that the 12- year-old domestic help from Latehar district of Jharkhand was brought to Delhi and kept in a house in Jangpura in March last year.

The girl was sexually exploited, illegally confined and regularly beaten by her employer who also asked her to massage his body, said the DCW.

The police, however, said as per her Aadhaar card, the girl was an adult and they are awaiting to record her statement in front of a magistrate to further probe the matter.

A case has been registered, though, they said.

The DCW said the girl was denied food and kept in a "terrible condition" by the employer.

"She had injuries on her eye and informed the DCW that the employer, his wife and daughter-in-law regularly beat her up. She was not allowed to contact her parents and has not been paid her salary until now," the statement said.

The victim managed to run away from the house as the employer was out on a vacation.

Seeing her sitting alone and crying, a passerby had three days ago called the DCW women's helpline 181.

A team of counsellors took the girl to the police station where a case was registered, the DCW said.

Police said the employer produced the victim's Aadhaar card which shows her to be a major.

"He said her Aadhaar card had been given to them by her brother who had brought her to Delhi," said an officer privy to the probe He said the girl's statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was yet to be recorded.

"Further probe will be carried out on that basis," the officer said.

Last week, the DCW had rescued a 14-year-old girl, also from Jharkhand, from a house in northwest Delhi's Model Town.

Her employer, a doctor, was arrested for allegedly confining her and meting out inhumane tretament to her. PTI SLB PLB AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.