New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Attorney General K K Venugopal today said "everything has been settled" in the higher judiciary in the aftermath of the crisis after four senior judges openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Everything has been settled is what I believe ...

"Everything is under control. Everything has been settled," he told PTI.

When asked if he has met any of the judges, Venugopal said "nobody at all", including the Chief Justice.

He added that all the four senior-most judges had held their courts today and conducted routine work.

After the crisis had erupted on January 12, Venugopal had said that the unprecedented move by the four senior Supreme Court judges in holding a press conference "could have been avoided" and the judges would now have to act in "statesmanship" to ensure complete harmony.

Venugopal, who had a meeting with CJI after the press conference on Friday, had expressed hope that all judges, including Justice Misra, would rise to the occasion and "wholly neutralise" the "divisiveness". PTI RKS SKV ABA MNL SJK ARC .

