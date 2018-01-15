(Eds: Updating with more details, quotes) New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Former Union minister Raghunath Jha passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here in the early hours today.

The 78-year-old Jha died due to various health complications, including a multi-organ failure and a septic shock, according to the hospital authorities.

"He was admitted with a septic shock and multi-organ failure. He succumbed to his illness at 3.10 AM," RML Hospital medical superintendent Dr V K Tiwari said.

He added that Jha was also suffering from hypertension, diabetis, chronic hepatitis and a chronic kidney disease and that he was on maintenance haemodialysis.

Jha was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13.

Born on August 9, 1939, Jha was the Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprise in the UPA government, led by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) representative.

In 2015, he had quit the RJD to join the Samajwadi Party (SP). PTI PLB RC .

