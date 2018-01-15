Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today directed the public works department (PWD) to expedite the process of preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 62 national highways sanctioned by the Centre.

The process of appointment of consultants for these NHs must be completed by March 31 to speed up the process of preparing DPRs, he said at meeting of the PWD.

"There are 69 NHs at present and 62 of them are with the state government," Thakur said.

Of the rest, one is with the Border Roads Organisation, two with the Himachal Pradesh Road and Other Infrastructure Development Corporation (HPRIDC) and three with the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), he said.

The chief minister also directed the department to prepare a plan to connect left out panchayat headquarters and villages with roads.

He also asked officials to calculate the number of kilometres and the bridges to be built during the financial year.

"Monitoring is an essential component of any major work and officers concerned should monitor the works regularly and give necessary feedback," Thakur said.

The government will not compromise on the quality of work and delay will not be tolerated, he said.

It was disclosed in the meeting that preparation of 170 DPRs under the NABARD were under process and that proposals for 26 bridges, 16 road projects and improvement of 17 black spots would be sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for approval.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), DPRs amounting to Rs 384 crore have been sent to the ministry for approval.

Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhary stressed on speeding up works, particularly the construction of bridges, and asked the department to change its style of working.

He also directed that boards specifying the name of the contractor, value of work and details of the project be put up on PMGSY and NABARD roads. PTI PCL ANB .

