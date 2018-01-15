Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Barely days after a 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped on Saturday in a moving car in Old Faridabad, the Haryana government today transferred the Police Commissioner of Faridabad.

Faridabad Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Security, and has been replaced by IGP Hisar Amitabh Singh Dhillon, an official release said here.

Sanjay Kumar, is IGP Security, will be the Hisar IGP.

The release, however, did not specify reasons for transferring Qureshi.

The accused had dumped the woman near Sikri village and she had claimed that she was raped by four men of whom three had raped her before, the police said.

During the past three days, a number of rape incidents have been reported from different parts of the state, including the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls.

The cases have triggered outrage with the opposition hitting out at the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar government. PTI SUN ANB .

