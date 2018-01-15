New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Federal Bank today posted a 26.43 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 260.01 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 205.65 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Total income of the lender grew to Rs 2,729.83 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,556.83 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.52 per cent from 2.77 per cent at the end of the third quarter of 2016-17.

Net NPAs of the bank stood at 1.36 per cent as against 1.58 per cent reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Federal Bank settled at Rs 113.25 apiece, down 1.61 per cent, on BSE. PTI SVK ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.