Tezpur(Assam), Jan 15 (PTI) Poachers killed a female rhino at the Kaziranga National Park but were unable to take away its horn as forest guards rushed to the spot, forest department sources said today.

The rhino was killed by the poachers on Sunday night in the Bagori range of the Park. The poachers fired several rounds to kill the animal but fled before taking away its horn as forest guards reached the spot on hearing the gunshots, according to Kaziranga National Park Divisional Forest Officer Rohini Ballav Saikia told PTI.

He said that a search operation is on to nab the poachers.

Meanwhile, three poachers were arrested from a hotel under Behali police station area on Saturday night, police said today. PTI COR TR KK KK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.