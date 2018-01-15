New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic godown in outer Delhi's Narela area, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said today.

No one was injured in the fire that took place late last night, he said.

A call was received about the blaze at 1.30 am and 26 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The fire was doused by 5.00 am today, he said. PTI SLB KJ .

