New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Former Union minister Raghunath Jha passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here early today.

The 79-year-old Jha died due to various problems including organ failure, cardiac arrest and septic shock, according to hospital authorities.

"He died today at 3.10 AM. The body has been handed over to the family and other formalities have been done," a senior official said.

He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on January 13.

Born on August 9, 1939, Jha was Union minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise in the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. PTI PLB DV .

