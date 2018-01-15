Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Four export promotion councils would organise CAPINDIA from March 22 to 24 this year to showcase the country's export potential in areas like chemicals, plastics, construction and mining industries and allied products.

The exhibition, to be organised jointly by Plexconcil, Chemexcil, Capexil and Shefexil, would be held in Mumbai which is expected to be attended by 400 overseas buyers where more than 700 Indian manufacturers and exporters would showcase their products.

The chairman of Plexconcil A K Basak told reporters here today that the exhibition would attempt to cross the USD 8 billion mark in 2017-18 in plastics.

He said that plastics exports during the first half of 2017-18 witnessed positive growth of 9.7 per cent to USD 4.09 billion.

Satish Wagh, chairman of Chemexil, said that reverse buyer-seller meets would be organised to focus on relatively unfocussed countries.

In the last CAPINDIA held in 2017, the exhibition had generated an export business of USD 75 million, he said. PTI DC JM .

