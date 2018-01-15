Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Four Haryana-based farmers have been booked for allegedly grabbing agriculture land in Shamli district, police said today.

According to station house officer Sandeep Balyan, on the direction of the district magistrate of Shamli, Inder Vikram Singh, police have registered a case against the farmers for allegedly grabbing nearly 250 bigha land.

Some farmers had filed a complaint with the district magistrate, alleging that these four farmers had forcefully grabbed their land, the SHO said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been registered against four farmers. PTI CORR KJ .

