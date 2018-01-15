Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Come April 1, each village in Haryana would be given stars of different colours in recognition of outstanding performance made in different fields.

The star rating of all villages would be made available in the department website, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayats Minister, O P Dhankar said here today.

He said that stars of different colours would be given to the villages in different categories like being outstanding in gender ratio, environment conservation, cleanliness of village ponds, crime free and social harmony, good governance, community participation and cleanliness.

Dhankar said that the village fulfilling the criterion of all seven stars would be given the status of 'Indradhanush' village.

Such villages would be provided more funds for development, Dhankar said. He said that applications under the scheme would be invited in February 2018 and the committee comprising specialists would scrutinise the claims of the villages. On the basis of report of the committee, stars would be provided, he added. PTI SUN GS ADS .

