Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) The second season of anthology period drama TV series "Genius" is all set to air on April 24.

The National Geographic show will explore the life of one of the 20th century's most influential and celebrated artistes, Pablo Picasso, Variety reported.

Actor Antonio Banderas will play the title role as Picasso in the sophomore season, which will see the Spanish- born painter's passionate nature and unending creative drive.

The show will give an insight into his personal life, which included tumultuous marriages, numerous affairs and constantly changing political and personal collaborations.

The first season of "Genius" followed the life of Albert Einstein.

The series was renewed for a second run last year in April.

