New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has received nod from Directorate General of Health Services, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, to conduct study for evaluating safety and efficacy of its novel molecule GRC 27864 in patients with osteoarthritic pain.

The company has been granted permission to conduct a Phase IIb dose range finding study to evaluate safety and efficacy of GRC 27864 in patients with moderate osteoarthritic pain, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

"We are excited that GRC 27864 is moving forward in clinical development and this validates our focus and commitment to develop potential first-in-class molecules," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha said.

In spite of several available treatment options, there is significant unmet medical need in chronic pain, he added.

The phase II study is planned in India in 624 patients of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip, Glenmark said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today closed 0.19 per cent down at Rs 623.05 per unit on BSE. PTI AKT BAL .

