Belagavi (KTK), Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Water Resources Minister M B Patil today demanded an apology by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parikkar over alleged abusive words used by his ministerial colleague Vinod Palyekar against Kannadigas.

Describing the remarks as 'reprehensible, Patil said Parikkar should tender an apology to the people of Karnataka.

Palyekar had reportedly used the abusive words on Jan 13 when he visited a site where Karnataka, according to the Goa government, is constructing a canal on a tributary of inter-state Mahadeyi river, over which the two neighbouring states are locked in a row.

He had also reportedly requested the media to 'expunge' his remarks, stating that he uttered them on the spur of the moment.

However, Palyekar, who is from the Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner of ruling BJP in Goa, has claimed that he has been misquoted.

Patil, who visited the site at Kanakumbi, about 70km from here, today said Karnataka government had not violated any rule or order passed by the Mahadeyee water tribunal.

The state has maintained status quo by building two retention walls, he said.

The Goa government has alleged that Karnataka, disrespecting a Supreme Court order, had resumed work on a canal at Kankumbi.

The Goa Minister's alleged abusive comments drew flak on the social media with users using hash tags like Â“#KannadaSwabhimanaÂ” (Kannada self-pride) and #BJPInsultsKannadigas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had yesterday termed as 'reprehensible,' the comments made by Palyekar.

Responding to Siddaramaiah, Palyekar has said "The so-called abusive words were misquoted and reported by journalist without being present for press conference.

Our Goa GovtÂ’s decision to protect its water remains unchanged. @siddaramaiah,Â” he had said in a tweet.

Karnataka, which has locked horns with neighbouring Goa on sharing Mahadayi River water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

It involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mahadayi River, to divert 7.56 tmc ft water to Malaprabha which meets drinking water needs of the region.

Attempts have been made by Karnataka to amicably solve the issue which is also pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Patil also alleged Karnataka BJP President B S Yedyurappa and Parrikar were playing a drama scripted and directed by their party's national president Amit Shah "to gain political mileage" in state assembly elections due early this year.

After mediation by Shah, Parrikar, in a letter to Yeddyurappa last month, had said, in principle, Goa would not oppose the "reasonable" and "justified" quantum of water meant to be utilised for drinking while pointing out that the matter is pending before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal. PTI CORR KSU VS .

