K'taka Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) The Goa government today filed a brief summary of arguments before the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal in Delhi amidst its dispute with Karnataka over the diversion of the river's waters.

The hearing on Goa's arguments against Karnataka's proposed dams on the river will be heard in the first week of February.

Senior Counsel Atmaram Nadkarni, representing Goa before the tribunal, said a brief summary of arguments had been filed which runs into three volumes comprising 531 pages.

"The summary of arguments have been prepared topic wise. The first volume contains the case and pleadings of the state of Goa, along with excerpts of the evidence on hydrology placed by Goa through its witnesses," Nadkarni explained.

The second volume contains arguments and submissions on the environmental aspect and the evidence placed by Goa on marine wild life, marine ecology and environmental flows, he said.

"The third volume contains specific arguments on various legal issues such as non-compliance of Karnataka to various statutory provisions and the international law on river disputes and diversion of water," he added.

Nadkarni said Goa's case was essentially to challenge the construction of 12 dams by Karnataka on the Mahadayi river and also oppose Karnataka's proposal to divert Mahadayi waters to the Malaprabha reservoir.

He said Goa opposed these moves as it would result in a complete aquatic, marine and terrestrial ecology disaster and also deprive Goa of water for drinking, irrigation and industrial needs. PTI RPS BNM BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.