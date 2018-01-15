Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Goa Water Resources minister Vinod Palyekar has sought suggestions from his own department employees to improve its functioning.

Palyekar today moved a circular asking the employees to come ahead with their suggestions.

"The minister for water resources department desires to take suggestions or new ideas from the employees in order to improve the department and make it more efficient," reads the circular.

"The suggestions or ideas may be sent in a sealed envelop by mentioning the name and designation of the employees to the head office of the department on or before January 26, 2018," it said. PTI RPS NRB .

