New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Indian boxers dominated the seventh Nation's Cup tournament for junior and youth women, claiming 11 gold medals in all and both the team championship trophies in Sombor, Serbia.

The junior team won 13 medals -- nine gold, two silver and two bronze medals --, while the youth team clinched four medals -- three gold and one bronze.

In the junior category, Ekta Saroj (46kg), Baby Rozisana Chanu (52kg), Poonam (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (60kg), Vinka (63kg), Mitika Gunele (66kg), Raj Sahiba (70kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Komal (+80kg), were the gold-medallists.

Sanjeeta (48kg) and Lipakshi won the silver medals, while Arshi Khanam (50kg) and Yashi Sharma (57kg) settled for bronze medals.

In the youth category, Jony (60kg), Lalita (64kg) and Nandini (81kg) won gold medals. Rajbala (54kg) was the lone bronze-medallist. PTI PM PM .

