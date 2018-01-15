Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) CPI(M) legislator M Y Tarigami said today that demonetisation and implementation of GST crippled the unorganised sector of the economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initiating a discussion on the Budget in the Assembly here, he alleged that the two steps only led to "job losses", contrary to the government claims that the measures helped in curbing corruption and blackmoney.

"The implementation of GST, which was introduced with much fanfare, has not only increased burdens on the people but has also undermined the federal structure," Tarigami alleged.

"GST put new burdens on people, small enterprises, traders and the unorganised sector," he said.

He said the state's economy is projected to grow at 6.9 per cent in 2018-19, which is less than the 8.5 per cent growth rate estimated for 2017-18.

The legislator said agriculture and allied sectors have also faced the brunt. "It seems it is not a priority for the government and, as such, government has not allotted suitable budgetary support to this sector (in the Budget)," he said.

He said no budgetary provision was made for artisans and urged the government to act in this regard.

National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar spoke on lack of "sufficient consideration" in the Budget for 2014 flood victims.

He also urged the state government to support traders hit following the implementation of GST in July last year.

Congress legislator G M Saroori called for creating a provision for construction of Sadna Tunnel and Vyloo-Sinthan Top and demanded for adequate fund allocation for the same. He urged the state government to improve Internet connectivity in remote areas.

State BJP president Sat Pal Sharma called the Budget proposals growth-oriented. He praised the provisions for improving rural industries and said this will help generate employment avenues for educated unemployed youth especially in rural areas. PTI TAS AB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.