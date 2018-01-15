Gumla (Jharkhand), Jan 15 (PTI) The death toll in Gumla district road mishap has risen to 13 with two more succumbing to their injuries, police today said.

Two women succumbed to their injuries -- one late last night and one today -- in course of treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi, since last night, police said.

Earlier, 11 persons were killed on the spot while five were injured seriously when a truck rammed an autorickshaw on National Highway 43 near Palmadipa village under Bharno police station of Gumla district on Sunday evening.

All the injured were returning home in Bharno from a fair organized on the occasion of Makar Shankranti in Bero in the district when the mishap occurred at around 8.30 pm, police had said.

Eleven passengers including five women and four children were killed on the spot while five others sustained grievous injuries, Superintendent of Poice Anshuman Kumar had said yesterday.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred them to RIMS.

Jharkhand Speaker Dinesh Oraon and Union Minister Sudarshan Bhagat along with Deputy Commissioner Sharvan Sai and Kumar today visited the village to meet the victims' family members.

The district administration has also handed over Rs 10,000 each to the victims' family under Social Security Scheme before all the bodies were cremated today. PTI CORR BS JM .

