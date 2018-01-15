New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The wholesale gur (jaggery) market displaye a steady trend in the national capital today with prices after moving in a tight range on little doing, ended same at previous levels.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets too ended with similar trend in thin trade.

Marketmen said scattered buying activity amid sufficient stocks positions mainly kept gur prices unchanged.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,200-2,300, chakku Rs 2,500- 2,700, khurpa Rs 2,400-2,500 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,550-2,600 and dhayya Rs 2,650- 2,700. PTI SDG SUN ADI BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.