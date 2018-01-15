Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) An alleged habitual rapist was arrested in Kishtwar district after evading arrest for the past week following a complaint by a minor girl, police said today.

Kulbir Singh, a resident of Kottal Kuntwara, was arrested yesterday from a cave where he was hiding after the minor girl lodged a complaint of rape against him on January 9, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abrar Chowdhary said.

"After his arrest, many other minor girls have also reported to have been impregnated by the accused by keeping them under continuous threat," he said.

In her complaint, the minor girl alleged that Singh has been repeatedly raping her and threatening to kill her if she narrated it to anyone.

Following the complaint, police registered a case of rape against the accused and started a manhunt to arrest him, Chowdhary said.

He said the accused sensing the trouble went underground and was finally arrested from a cave atop Kuntwara hills where he had been hiding and had accumulated plenty of eatables and warm clothes to evade arrest.

The medical examination of the victim confirmed rape on multiple occasions, the officer said.

He said a couple of other minor girls have also reported to have been repeatedly raped by the accused, he said. PTI TAS AB AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.