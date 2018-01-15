Hamirpur (HP), January 15 (PTI) Family members Col Vijay Chand Katoch, one of the two pilots of the missing Pawanhans helicopter that crashed in the sea on Saturday have urged the Centre to locate him.

Katoch hailed from Rangas village in Hamirpur district and his family members are experiencing an unbearable agony of an endless wait.

A father of two daughters, Col Katoch was married in Palampur. People of Hamirpur and Palampur are anxious over the delay in locating the missing pilot.

Katoch's helicopter was ferrying five employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) when it went missing off the Mumbai coast and crashed into the sea.

The bodies of the pilots, feared killed in the crash, had not been recovered so far. PTI CORR PCL ADS .

