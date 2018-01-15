Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Haryana government today issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS officers with immediate effect, an official release said here.

Rajiv Arora, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, relieving P K Mahapatra of the charge, it said.

Labour Commissioner and Secretary, Labour Department, and Director General, Supplies and Disposals, Pankaj Agarwal has been posted as Secretary, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Departments, and Director Training (Ex- officio), with additional charge of Director General, Supplies and Disposals, the statement said.

Pankaj Yadav, who was on deputation, has been posted as Commissioner, Karnal Division, with additional charge of Commissioner, Rohtak Division, relieving Rajeev Ranjan, it said.

Mohammed Shayin, who was also on deputation, has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, it added. PTI SUN GS IJT .

