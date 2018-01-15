Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Madras High Court has disposed of as infructous a PIL seeking to restrain the Puducherry government from giving approval or building permission to convert agricultural land into layouts.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose disposed of the PIL filed by "Elephant" G Rajendran, an advocate.

Disposing of the petition the bench gave a direction to authorities concerned that deeds/documents may be registered subject to strict compliance with relevant Act and rules, and the scheme for regularisation of unapproved layouts, as formulated in October 20, 2017.

Senior counsel appearing for Puducherry government drew its attention regarding framing of the Puducherry Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (General) Rules, 2017, Puducherry Real estate (Regulation and Development) (Agreement for Sale) Rules, 2017 and the Scheme for regularisation of unapproved layout situated in the area lying outside the Comprehensive Development Plan area in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

"In view of the framing of the aforesaid Rules and Scheme, the petition has become infructous. There is no challenge in the petition to the aforesaid Rules and the Scheme framed subsequently", the bench said and disposed of as infructous the PIL. PTI COR RC .

