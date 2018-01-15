New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) With a line-up comprising spellbinding music and theatre performances, the Jaipur Literature Festival, in its 11th edition, will celebrate the pink city's rich heritage, against the exquisite backdrop of its popular monuments.

The five-day literary festival will host two glorious heritage evenings, organised in association with Rajasthan Tourism, at Jaipur's iconic Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal.

On the second day of the festival, 'Under the Stars' at Hawa Mahal will feature 'The Troth-Usne Kaha Tha', a multimedia dance and theatre production presented by Akademi, a UK-based producer of Indian dance, marking the centenary of World War I.

Telling the story of love, loss and sacrifice against the horror of World War I, 'The Troth' will recount the story with use of film and subtitles and unfold the poignant narrative through an interplay between image, music and dance.

"As part of the Reimagine India programme (Arts Council England/British Council) and the UK-India Year of Culture, 'The Troth' features some of the UKÂ’s most exciting and versatile young dancers under award-winning choreographer Gary Clarke," the organisers said.

On January 28, 'A Majestic Evening' at Amber Fort will begin with a sarangi recital by Ustad Kamal Sabri, son of sarangi legend Ustad Sabri Khan.

The recital will be followed by 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi...', a tribute to the late ghazal maestro, Jagjit Singh, by singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani.

The musical tribute, in its earlier tours to Singapore and Jakarta, performed some of Singh's legendary ghazals including 'Hothon se Choo Lo Tum', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Tumko Dekha', and 'Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'.

"The ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival's Heritage Evenings celebrate the built heritage of the state of Rajasthan and highlight its rich cultural and architectural legacy through performing arts showcases.

"With support from Rajasthan Tourism, we will present some of the best music and theatre performances against the backdrop of over 1000 years of Indian architecture and heritage," Sanjoy Roy, producer of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, said. PTI MAH TRS .

