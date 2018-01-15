state New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government have resolved to use education as a tool to bring normalcy to the state.

The central and state governments today signed a memorandum of understanding at the 65th Cabinet Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting here.

"The government is engaging with the state to mainstream children and use education as a tool to bring normalcy. We have travelled some distance in this," HRD School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said at the MoU signing.

Swarup said the state government had also agreed to look at the NCERT curriculum for convergence and more schools from Jammu and Kashmir were seeking CBSE affiliation.

The two governments have planned a number of measures, including an exchange programme involving 9,000 to 10,000 students from the state from January 18 and setting up ICT and digital platforms in the state's schools.

The MoU titled "School Education Transformation Roadmap" is a joint study of the Centre and the state government.

The roadmap will be implemented in three years with the goal of bringing a major improvement in learning levels of students by 2020. It comprises a comprehensive framework, including human resource management to quality interventions.

The roadmap has identified high priority areas, including restructuring of state teacher education institutes, created integrated data management information system and curriculum revision.

According to Swarup, the government will identify special districts for intensive engagements with students. Both the governments will also undertake exchange programmes wherein 9,000 to 10,000 students from the state will travel to other parts of the country and vice versa.

The initiative will start from January 18 and the first batch of students from the state will also get to witness the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

"This is not a one-time exercise. The other initiative is to set ICT and digital technology in the schools of the state.

For that we will also use solar energy platform," said Swarup.

