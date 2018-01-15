Imphal, Jan 15 (PTI) An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion rocked the heart of Imphal town today evening injuring a woman, police said.

The blast occurred at around 6.05 pm, barely 20 metres from the Raj Bhavan, in which a 50-year-old woman Y Sobita sustained minor injuries.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bomb blast, a senior police official said.

The blast site is also located within 100 metres of the Defence Public Relations office. PTI CORR JM .

