Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed by police in UP
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 07:45 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 08:00 PM | A+A A- |
Muzaffarnagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police have unearthed an arms manufacturing unit during raids in a village here today and seized a cache of weapons, a top official said today.
A large number of arms, including five pistols and a rifle, and machines used to manufacture the weapons were seized from the unit in a forest area of Sikheda village, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.
Two people were arrested in this connection, Singh said.
