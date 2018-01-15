Muzaffarnagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police have unearthed an arms manufacturing unit during raids in a village here today and seized a cache of weapons, a top official said today.

A large number of arms, including five pistols and a rifle, and machines used to manufacture the weapons were seized from the unit in a forest area of Sikheda village, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

Two people were arrested in this connection, Singh said.

