Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) India were 287 for eight in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test against South Africa here today.

India trailed the home team by 48 runs at the break.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 335 all out India 1st innings: 287/8 in 85 overs (Virat Kohli batting 141; Morne Morkel 2/52). PTI AH AH .

