New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India and Israel today inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cyber security and energy.

The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas.

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interests.

Netanyahu, who arrived here yesterday, will also visit Ahmedabad and Mumbai during his six-day stay in India. PTI PR PYK BDS .

