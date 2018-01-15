Colombo, Jan 15 (PTI) India has assured Sri Lanka of its support in developing the island nation's information technology sector, the Sri Lankan government said today.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stated this following a meeting between the premier and visiting Union Minister for Law, IT & Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad called on Wickremesinghe this morning and the Sri Lankan premier directed his Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernando to obtain Indian assistance in the sector, a release said.

An MoU for cooperation in IT and electronics was also signed by Prasad and Fernando. The scope of the MoU includes e-governance, m-governance, and e-public services delivery including e-learning, tele-medicine, and cyber security, among others, the Indian High Commission here said.

Prasad told Wickremesinghe that the Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance (UMANG) - jointly launched by the Sri Lankan premier and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi - has been operating successfully.

Sri Lankan Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayake also sought Indian assistance in cyber security, the release added.

PTI CORR KUN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.