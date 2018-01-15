(Eds: Adds details) Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were today killed and four others injured as the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector and destroyed a Pakistani post along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

"Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to shelling on forward posts in Jaglote belt in Mendhar sector early today", a senior Army officer told PTI.

Indian troops guarding the LoC took positions and targeted the Pakistani post involved in the ceasefire violation in Kotli by retaliatory action of heavy shelling, he said.

In the retaliation, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and four other soldiers injured, the officer said, adding the dead included a Major.

The retaliation also comes after an Indian Army solider was killed in Pakistan firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday last.

The action comes on a day when security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants.

In a stern message to Pakistan, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today said the Army was ready to escalate military offensive against terror groups if the neighbouring country forces it do so and asserted that no anti-India activities will be allowed to succeed in the state.PTI AB DV .

