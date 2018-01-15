New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) With a brew that embraced cultures, the Rashtrapati Bhavan today chose to serve a cup of "olive tea" to visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underlining the coming together of two traditions.

The Israeli prime minister was served the olive tea when he called on President Ram Nath Kovind here.

The tea is manufactured in Bikaner by the Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Ltd, a joint venture between the state government and Israeli partners.

The diplomatic nuance underlining the warm ties between Israel and India was listed by Rashtrapati Bhavan in its official statement as a prominent example of the cooperation between the two countries in agriculture.

Olives are an integral part of the Jewish state, with its emblem being adorned by two branches of the olive tree. And tea, of course, is among the most loved beverages of India.

Appreciating IsraelÂ’s cooperation in the field of agriculture, the president said Israel had taught India "to do more with less".

"IsraelÂ’s support has served our farmers exceedingly well, especially in water deficient areas. As we work to make our farming choices more sustainable, we will seek more Israeli support," Kovind said. PTI SKL BDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.