Phagwara, Jan 15 (PTI) An unusual gang of thieves who allegedly stole telephone wires, extricated the copper inside, and then sold the metal for a healthy sum has landed into the police net, officials claimed here today.

Police also claimed to have seized telephone tower wires worth Rs one lakh and a motorcycle from the two arrested members of this gang.

Phagwara SP Parminder Singh Bhandal identified the duo as Suresh Kumar and Bilal.

Six bundles of wires and a motorcycle were seized from them after their arrest yesterday, he said. They were presented before a court today that sent them to a two-day police remand, he said.

The SP claimed that the two had confessed to their involvement in stealing wires from village Darveshpind, Phagwara in Kapurthala district and Mehtiana, Hoshiarpur district.

"They used to sell copper after extricating it from these wires," he said. PTI Cor SUN ADS .

