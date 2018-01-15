London, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Lindsay Lohan says she has had enough of dating.

The 31-year-old actor called off her engagement with Egor Tarabasov - whom she accused of abusing her - last year and was recently linked to bodybuilder Je-yong Ha, but she quashed the reports, Femalefirst reported.

When asked if she was seeking a relationship, she said, "I've had enough of them." Lohan, who now splits her time between America and Dubai, said that living out in the United Arab Emirates has allowed her to have a more private life.

"I didn't really know how to have a private life, because I was so young. I really enjoy my serenity in Dubai... You can go out and have fun, but it's a different kind of fun that you have," she said. PTI SHD RDS .

