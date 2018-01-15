issue Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Legislators of the opposition and the ruling PDP-BJP today traded barbs over the issue of alleged malpractices in recruitments for Special Police Officers (SPO) and the J&K Bank in the Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Minutes before the closure of the day's business, National Conference legislator Altaf Kaloo, while speaking on the Budget, accused the state government of the malpractices, drawing state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu's attention.

The minister, countering the charges, asked Kaloo to stop levelling unsubstantiated allegations and come out with a proof in support of his claim.

During the heated exchange, NC's Md Akbar Lone stood from his seat in support of Kaloo and objected to Drabu's statement and allegedly used unpleasant words.

This drew strong reaction from the treasury benches and Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi who announced the closure of the day's business amid noisy scenes.

While the members were leaving the House, Kaloo allegedly charged towards Drabu, but was prevented by the watch and ward staff. PTI TAS AB ANB .

