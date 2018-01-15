Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has a started process of identification of nomadic population to issue fresh ration cards to them, an official spokesman said.

The government has issued an order authorising deputy commissioners to identify nomadic population in their respective districts, he said.

As per the order, DCs would identify nomadic population through committees comprising tehsildars, block development officers, tehsil supply officers of areas concerned, and ration cards would be issued on the recommendation of the committees under Priority Household Category, the official said.

The recommendation of the committee would be the sole criterion for issuance of ration cards and no additional documents would be required, the order stated. PTI AB IJT .

