Jalna, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind today said that democracy was at stake in the country.

Its all-India general-secretary Iqbal Mulla today said that India's vibrancy and progress was due to its Constitution and democracy.

"Democracy is at stake and it seems as if the country is heading towards autocracy and fascism," Mulla said while addressing reporters here.

He expressed anguish at the recent developments at the Supreme Court and stated that these developments were a matter of concern.

Raising objection to the way the the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill was introduced in the Parliament, Mulla said that the government should have consulted Muslims before its introduction.

He informed that the organisation had started an "Islam for Peace, Progress and Salvation" campaign from January 12, which will run till January 21, to remove misgivings in the minds of citizens about Muslims and Islam.

"The aim is to replace the atmosphere of fear prevailing currently to one of love and brotherhood," he said.

