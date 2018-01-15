Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old college girl today sustained severe burn injuries from an acid attack allegedly carried out by a youth after she rejected his love proposal in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

The girl has sustained burn injuries on her face and hands as the jilted lover threw acid on her at Bankapada village under Kalampur block in Kalahandi district, said Akshya Kumar Das, ASP, Kalahandi.

The girl was first rushed to Kalampur Community Health Centre and subsequently shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Bhuawanipatna in a critical condition.

The accused youth has been identified as Parsuram Majhi of the same village. Majhi allegedly threw acid on her while the girl was returning home after attending a computer class.

Police said Majhi has recently come out of imprisonment for another crime.

A case has been registered against Majhi at Kalampur police limits in this connection.

Sub-divisional polcie officer (SDPO), Dharamgarh, Surendranath Sarhpathy said the girl is now out of danger.

Three police teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused, he said.

This is said to be the third such acid attack incident in the span of three months in Odisha. Two earlier indidents were reported from Ganjam district in November and December, 2017. PTI CORR AAM JM .

