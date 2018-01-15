Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today began a relay hunger strike here against what it called "socio-political discrimination meted out to Jammu" by the PDP-BJP government.

A group of nearly two dozen JKNPP activists from Reasi district began the hunger strike near Tawi bridge in the heart of the city and will be replaced by the volunteers from Udhampur district tomorrow, the party said in a statement here.

It said the relay hunger strike at the Maharaja Hari Singh Memorial would continue till "justice" is granted to Jammu region.

Chairman JKNPP and former minister Harsh Dev Singh alleged that there had been a "huge regional bias" in the recruitments made by the government for the last three years which revealed "abysmally low share of Jammu region dropping to mere three to four per cent as compared to the Kashmir valley". PTI TAS AB AQS .

