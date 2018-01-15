Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Noted journalist and political analyst 'Gnani' Sankaran passed away here today following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 64 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Sankaran had worked in the Indian Express Group and also edited a large number of Tamil magazines.

In April 2014 he unsuccessfully contested the Alandur by-poll representing Aam Aadmi Party. Later he quit AAP, citing health issues.

He was editor of Tamil magazine 'Deem Tharigida' and had also staged various plays with his drama troupe 'Pareeksha'.

"(Gnani) had been undergoing dialysis. Last night he complained of breathing problems. He breathed his last at around 12.30 AM", a family member told PTI.

He said Gnani's body would be donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and political personalities like rebel AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, MDMK Chief Vaiko, PMK Leader S Ramadoss and DMDK Chief Vijayakant conveyed their condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Actors Rajiniknath and Kamal Hassan also condoled the demise of Gnani.

The Chief Minister hailed Gnani as a 'multi-faceted' personality and said his demise was a great loss to journalism.

"I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family members", he said in an official release.

Talking to reporters after paying his last respects, Rajinikanth said, "He (Gnani) is my friend and I am a fan for his articles. He was very candid in his articles and did not hesitate to comment against anyone." In a tweet, Hassan praised the family's decision to donate his body to the hospital.

"I extend my respects to the family for allowing his body to be donated to the hospital", he tweeted.

Noted political analyst Sumanth Raman tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the demise of Gnani Sir. Never afraid to voice his opinions. A courageous fighter till the end. RIP Sir. You will be missed".

Actor-politician R Sarath Kumar also condoled the death of 'Gnani' Sankaran.

"My deepest condolences to the family of veteran writer-journalist #GnaniSankaran. May his soul rest in peace!!", he tweeted.

The Madras Reporters Guild condoled the death of Gnani.

"The world of journalism has lost a fearless and courageous person", a press release from the Guild said. PTI VIJ APR APR .

