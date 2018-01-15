New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Justice Rajiv Shakdher returned to the Delhi High Court almost 20 months after he was transferred to the Madras High Court and administered oath here today.

Justice Shakdher was administered the oath of office as a judge of the Delhi High Court by Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

The 55-year old judge was transferred to the Madras High Court in April 2016.

The law and justice ministry had recently issued a notification transferring him back to his parent court. The Supreme Court collegium had sent a recommendation to the government in September last year in this regard.

As on September 1 last year, the Delhi high court, with an approved strength of 60, was functioning with only 38 judges, 22 short of strength. PTI PPS HMP ARC .

