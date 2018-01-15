London, Jan 15 (PTI) Actor Jessica Biel said husband Justin Timberlake is her biggest fan.

The "Sinner" actor, who has two-year-old son Silas with the 36-year-old singer, said he will always be "happy" with her career decisions, Contactmusic reported.

"With Justin, he's so happy for me. I always say he's my biggest fan. We have similar values - we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. If you find someone who shares the same values as you, it's like, score," Biel said.

The 35-year-old actor said she has become a much "better" person after the birth of her son.

"I'm overwhelmingly a better parent because of (parenthood). I'm more patient, I probably possess more of an understanding. I like to think I'm more open-hearted." PTI SHD RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.