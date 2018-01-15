Greater Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Protesting against the upcoming release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film "Padmavat", Rajput Karni Sena members today staged a protest at the collectorate here.

Members of the Rajasthan-based outfit handed a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding a ban on the film.

"Karni Sena will not allow screening of film 'Padmavat' at any cinema hall or PVR in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. If the film is released and screened in the district, mass protests will be held. If any damage is caused during these protests, Sena will not be held responsible. We have demanded a ban on the release of the film in the memorandum," Karni Sena district president Thakur Mukesh Singh said.

The protesters also raised slogans against the producer, director and actors of the film. PTI Corr IJT .

