Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today met a youth who is on a protest in front of the secretariat for 767 days demanding a CBI probe into his brother's alleged custodial death and promised all support.

Sreejith and his mother Ramani Prameela met Vijayan a day after the LDF government wrote to the CBI asking it to re-examine its earlier decision not to take up the case.

Vijayan informed them about the steps taken by the government so far and told that the government was with the family in their pain However, 29-year-old Sreejith told reporters that he would continue his protest until he receives a formal order regarding CBI probe into his younger brother Sreejeev's death in May 2014 and bring the guilty to book.

"The Chief Minister extended all support to our cause, he said, adding, the protest will continue till an order on CBI probe is received." The plea to suspend the police officers accused in the death was not accepted, he said.

Vijayan said the government will take a favourable stand to get the stay vacated in the Kerala High Court with regard to the case and necessary instructions had been given in this regard to the Advocate General, a statement from Chief Minister's office said tonight.

On being informed by Prameela that some of the accused police personnel had mocked at her, Vijayan directed the DGP to view the matter seriously and take action.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Kerala-- Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal met Union Home minister, Rajnath Singh and Minister for Personnel and Public Grievances Jitendra Singh at Delhi.

In a tweet, Tharoor said the Home Minister had agreed that custodial deaths should always be inquired into.

"Had a very constructive meeting w/ @drjitendrasingh on the imperative need for a CBI inquiry into the custodial death of Sreejith's brother. We then met together with @rajnathsingh ji who agreed that custodial deaths should always be inquired into. Expecting official OK today." In another tweet he said "Spoke to #Sreejith by phone to convey the Govt's assurance of a CBI inquiry into the custodial death of his brother #Sreejeev. Admired his courage &persistence but urged him to call off his protest now.

May truth & justice prevail." With the social media taking up Sreejith's cause, there has been an outpouring of support for him.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actors Prithiraj and Parvathy today came out in his support.

In a Facebook post, Prithviraj said the protest had "touched" the collective conscience of the people.

Politicians from the Congress and BJP camps have also lent their support for the protest. PTI UD RC .

